Letter: Death Fatwas

In 1989, those of us living in the civilized world were horrified when an Iranian ayatollah issued a "death fatwa" against Salmand Rushdie after his novel Satanic Verses dared to criticize Mohammad. I find myself wondering what the civilized world now thinks of the death threats issued by Americans against fellow Americans who dare to criticize, contradict or condemn "Dear Leader DJT."
Are death threats against Dr. Fauci, Mike Pence, Adam Kinzinger, Liz Cheney, Fred Upton, Hakeem Jeffries, George Stephanopoulos, Nancy Pelosi, Gretchen Whitmer - the list goes on ad nauseam - any less horrifying?
When/how will this insanity end? We are asked to listen with respect to the other side. Really? How about the other side shut down the death threats, the lies concerning a stolen election, and listen to reason and the facts? As Pogo once quipped, "Yep, Son, we have met the enemy and he is us." Heaven help us.
Jean Tittle
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.