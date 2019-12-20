Letter: Death Knell for the Former GOP
View Comments

Letter: Death Knell for the Former GOP

The current members of the Republican party will be responsible for its demise.

Their unrelenting hypocrisy, their party over country, their lemming-like following of an immoral, ignorant, hate mongering, draft dodger, demi-god wanna-be is appalling to me, a veteran, who had been for most of his voting life - a Republican. A Republican when the party stood for upholding the constitution, small federal government and fiscal responsibility rather than self-serving partisan interests. Next elections throw them all out and take back our country. Let’s truly make America great again. Instead of an international laughingstock.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Service animals

KGUN-9 recently did a piece about a man who registered a beehive as a service animal to illustrate the need for tightening the rules about ser…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News