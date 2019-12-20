Letter: Death Knell for the Former GOP

The current members of the Republican party will be responsible for its demise.
Their unrelenting hypocrisy, their party over country, their lemming-like following of an immoral, ignorant, hate mongering, draft dodger, demi-god wanna-be is appalling to me, a veteran, who had been for most of his voting life - a Republican. A Republican when the party stood for upholding the constitution, small federal government and fiscal responsibility rather than self-serving partisan interests. Next elections throw them all out and take back our country. Let’s truly make America great again. Instead of an international laughingstock.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
