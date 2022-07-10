 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Death of Democracies

Take some time to look up the writings of Alexis de Tocqueville and Alexander Fraser Tytler. In there they describe in chilling reality and detail of how all democracies, republics in specific. will fail. It is inevitable because of human nature to be greedy and the pursuit of absolute power. They explain of how democracy gives the people a false sense of importance and that they can change how they are treated and governed. Our fragile democracy is in the last phase of demise and we all need to open our eyes and participate in order to try to save us.

Daniel Poryanda

Southeast side

