Letter: death of democracy

I always wondered how democracy would die. Where in every election they lose the loser cries voter fraud and question the hard work and ethics of the volunteers at the polling station giving them death threats or maybe they will cry voter suppression. Never conceding never admitting that the voters find there platform unacceptable.I am afraid the die has been cast.We have become a society where honesty and morals mean nothing. This is my guy and I sticking with him no matter what. It has reached the point where we deny science after doing ten minutes of research on the internet from some clown who calls himself doctor and would rather take a animal medication then admit that the same science gave you the vaccine. You are more willing to risk the future health complications of our children because we don't know what covid will do to them long term. Politics make it OK to deny wearing a simple mask.Our selfishness knows no bounds.God help us
david creamer
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.