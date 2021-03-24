 Skip to main content
Letter: Death of GOP
Letter: Death of GOP

As more and more moderate R politicians announce retirement or get primaried out by wingnuts the Tea Party has devolved into the T Party. God help us all.

A. Lawrence Brennan Glynn

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

