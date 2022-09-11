 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Death of Her Majesty The Queen

On behalf of the United Nations Association of Southern Arizona, in light of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,

I send our deepest and sincerest condolences to the citizens of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth Realms living here in Southern Arizona or wherever they may reside. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth II was a constant voice of trust and calm in an era of uncertainty. May her memory live on now and forever.

John R. Dalton Jr.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

