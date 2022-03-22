 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Death of Public Education Re: 03/07 2022, article titled "Slow death of public education"
Letter: Death of Public Education Re: 03/07 2022, article titled "Slow death of public education"

The reason public education is dying is not due to the Republican Party but the policies and actions of teachers’ unions, “woke” school boards and the Red for Ed movement. You may not want to think it but public education is trying to sell a product, your kids’ education. These three groups have so polluted the reading, writing and arithmetic concept that droves of parents are looking for something else and that is private schools that meet their needs.

If the public school system is so excellent, why the max exodus when vouchers are offered? And those especially wanting the vouchers are the poor! Many realized how public education have utterly failed them. Public school officials and teachers are to blame for their failure to keep students in their schools.

We were the envy of the world until the Marxist took over the system. This is what a socialist system produces and most parents aren’t blind. Teach, don’t indoctrinate!

Marvin Montez

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

