Letter: DEATH ROW

Abortion is a form of Capital Punishment. A baby on death row in the prison of the womb.

There is no trial, no judge, no appeal, just the whim of an unwilling mother.

There is the doctor, a butcher in violation of his oath to preserve life.

At the moment of conception, all DNA on hair, color ethnicity and gender is determined for the life's span

Who is not shocked by the thought that I might have been aborted

I bless my mother every day for her love and sacrifice

It is safer in the US to be a chicken's egg, a puppy or a turtle.

Abortion is based on the theoretical lies of poverty, over population, and a shortage of resources. Fraudulent reasons to kill an unplanned baby.

Daily, thousands of children are slaughtered in the name of convenience, privacy and choice.

We must suspend the death sentences of these voiceless, nameless innocents who cannot speak for themselves.

“Father forgive them, for they know not what they do”.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

