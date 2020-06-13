Letter: Death squad leaders?
View Comments

Letter: Death squad leaders?

At one time the GOP complained that national health insurance would signal the advent of death panels for old folks and the infirm. Well, now the "death panels" are clearly the GOP governors who have decided to open their states' economies, despite spiking death numbers, hospitalizations and infections. Read the data folks. Those governors are literally and merrily signing death warrants for your grannies and grandpas.

Gerald Johannsen

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News