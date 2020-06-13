Letter: Death squad leaders?

At one time the GOP complained that national health insurance would signal the advent of death panels for old folks and the infirm. Well, now the "death panels" are clearly the GOP governors who have decided to open their states' economies, despite spiking death numbers, hospitalizations and infections. Read the data folks. Those governors are literally and merrily signing death warrants for your grannies and grandpas.
Gerald Johannsen
Benson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!