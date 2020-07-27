Letter: Death squads
When president Obama introduced his health care plan, there was talk of so called death squads, because people would lose their doctors. Under his plan, everyone would have been covered, even for preexisting conditions.

What we have now, people are dying because of mishandling of the COVID-19 pandemic by president Trump and his cronies. He has destroyed Obama care and has no health plan of his own. A perfect situation to be called Trump's death squads. U S is the world's worst in handling this pandemic.

The president is now giving lip service to wearing masks, etc, so he can improve his chances of re election.

We do not need another four years of the same mismanagement by a president who is unfit for the job.

Anant Pathak

Foothills

