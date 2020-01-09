Letter: Death to Bullies
Re: the Jan. 7 letter "General was a bully, and Trump stopped him."

The letter writer described how his dad confronted a bully who had been tormenting him. Dad "did not harm him" but said "the beating would stop, or else." What a weak threat! Citizens probably couldn't own armed drones back then, but you'd think if Dad really wanted to make a point, he would have bought an AR-15 and blasted the loathsome little bully to hell! That would have taught him a lesson! Let's be thankful for Pompeo, Pence, and Trump, dads with backbone!

Jefferson Carter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

