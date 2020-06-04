Letter: Death toll pandemic
Not just a number.

One hundred thousand is not just a number. We are talking about someone’s family member, friend, lover, neighbor, colleague, acquaintance. Someone who lived amongst us a few months ago. And while this horrid story continues to develop, we are warned that these numbers will increase while the scientific community is working to figure out a way for all of us to survive.

And much to my distress, people are ignoring scientists as if they were immortal, incomprehensibly dense, characters in a satirical comic strip. Please listen to empirical knowledge, please extend your generosity to those in need, please stop bickering and posturing for self-aggrandizement, this will not be just a number to you or your loved ones when you die.

Evamaria Lugo

Midtown

