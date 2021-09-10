Letter: Death Wish

I don't have a death wish. Apparently there is a number of anti-mask and anti-vaccine people who do. The sad part is that they are not only wishing death for themselves, but their for loved ones, me and my loved ones too. The good thing is that these people probably weren't around when smallpox and polio was eradicated in America in 1980 and 1979 respectively, both accomplished because the population got vaccinated. If we don't get Covid-19 and it more and more stronger variants under control and eradicated, it has the potential to kill us all.
Will someone please explain to me how these people can claim it is an individual's right to not wear a mask or get vaccinated, but their deathbed wish in many cases is 'can I get the shot now?'
By the way, Donald Trump was vaccinated and recommends it.
Dave Glicksman
Northwest side
