Letter: Death with Dignity

I had a similar experience taking care of my mother, husband and brother who all had to live through months of suffering, to say nothing of the indignity of having to depend on another loved one to take care of their every need, including changing one's diapers.

There may be hope for better laws with an organization called "Compassion & Choices" that deals with end of life decisions. (CompassionAndChoices.org, also Google: "Doctors for Dignity"). They focus on public education and legislative work at the federal and state levels. Eleven states have already passed Death with Dignity laws and I would hope that a state like Arizona, where we put a lot of value on personal freedoms, will work toward having similar laws here. For a qualified, terminally ill patient to have a release from relentless pain and suffering is certainly a freedom worth pursuing.