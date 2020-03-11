Letter: Deaths from Guns Still Outnumber Deaths from COVID-19

The CDC reported that there have been 423 cases of COVID-19 with 19 deaths in the United States as of March 9, 2020. This is not an insignificant number of deaths and may significantly increase or not based on what we do as a country. In comparison, the Gun Violence Archive reported that there have been 7,305 deaths due to gun violence since January 1, 2020 with 189 of the deaths in children less than 18 years of age; 2,751 of these deaths were from homicides, murders, unintentional shootings and defensive gun use and 4,554 of these deaths were from suicides. However, our government consistently fails to act and mobilize with the same vigor to reduce deaths due to gun violence compared with its current effort to decrease death from COVID-19. Just imagine how we could reduce deaths from gun violence if we mobilized with the same national effort to eliminate guns as a vehicle for death.
Douglas Taren
West side
