Letter: Debacle in Afghanistan

I cannot believe there are people attempting to defend Biden and blame Trump for this terrible situation in Afghanistan. Trump negotiated an agreement with our enemy of 20 years, if they did not follow the criteria there would be severe consequences for them and they believed him. In Biden they saw a weak and removed from reality leader. The withdrawal from the Bagram Air Base and surrender of military equipment is disgusting. The Americans left behind to be killed is absolutely a dereliction of duty from the Commander in Chief. Trump was impeached for partisan nonsensical reasons. The actions of Biden are the first time in my lifetime where impeachment is needed for the security and survival of our nation. He is truly an embarrassment for this country.
Mark Kendall
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.