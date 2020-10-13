Letter: Debate civility

The solution is simple. When Debater 1 is speaking, moderator turns microphone 2 off. When Debater 2 is speaker, Debater 1's mic is turned off. If a sponsor is unwilling to do this, they are supporting the excitement of chaos, over the goal of education of the American public regarding probably the most important presidential election in our democracy.
James Torrey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
