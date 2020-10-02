 Skip to main content
Letter: Debate or Circus
My main take-away from last night's debate is how much our political discourse has deteriorated. What was once a respectful discourse between statesmen has become a reality show circus. Here are some suggestions for improvement:

1. Each candidate makes an opening statement praising the strengths of their opponent.

2. Each time a candidate interrupts or speaks out of turn their mic gets muted for 5 minutes.

3. Every time a candidate lies, a neon sign lights up with the word "LIAR" over their head.

These may help us remember when our national leaders acted like grown-ups.

Craig Wunderlich

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

