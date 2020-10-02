Letter: Debate or Circus

My main take-away from last night's debate is how much our political discourse has deteriorated. What was once a respectful discourse between statesmen has become a reality show circus. Here are some suggestions for improvement:
1. Each candidate makes an opening statement praising the strengths of their opponent.
2. Each time a candidate interrupts or speaks out of turn their mic gets muted for 5 minutes.
3. Every time a candidate lies, a neon sign lights up with the word "LIAR" over their head.
These may help us remember when our national leaders acted like grown-ups.
Craig Wunderlich
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!