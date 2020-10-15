 Skip to main content
Letter: Debate: Trump as Challenger and Challenged
Dear Editor: As a watcher of presidential debates since 1976, I found Trump's excessive aggression and interruptions to be more characteristic of a challenger than an incumbent. This is his tacit admission that he's losing.

Moderator Chris Wallace missed the point with his $750 a year in income taxes paid by Trump in two recent years question. Trump is under audit for a $71.2 Million tax refund he took; if he loses, with interest, he owes $100 Million. He has personally guaranteed $300 Million in business loans. He has avoided taxes through large business losses.

Second term? What if he has to file Chapter 7 personal bankruptcy? What if his creditors force him into involuntary bankruptcy? A case that big could go on for years.

Helping the President into retirement would reduce his stress, and the risk to the country.

Richard C. Sipan

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

