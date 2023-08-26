I just watched the republican debates and I have one thing I would like to say. Tonight when chris christie went and stated American should be proud of vice president pence for doing his “duty” by acknowledging who had actually won the election. Plus then Nikki Halley did the same! YES. All Americans owe Vice President Pence a grateful and thankful acknowledgement of his actions. It’s time to move on to true patriots. It’s time to talk about the problems that confront our country and work towards solutions. An interesting idea.