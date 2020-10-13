 Skip to main content
Letter: Debates
Letter: Debates

Donald Trump suggested Joe Biden be tested for drugs before the debate. His (Donald Trump's) behavior during the debate suggests he be tested for drugs, and if there are any signs, future debates should be canceled.

His conduct during the debate was reprehensible. Exhibiting little impulse control, his lying and creating chaos enabled him to overwhelm the moderator. Giving white supremacists permission to threaten voters is totally unacceptable. It's indicative of what Hitler did, and we don't need a Hitler in this country. Many fine people lost their lives fighting the last one.

Jim Dreis

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

