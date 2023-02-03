When reading a recent article in Morningstar I learned of an arcane (little known) House of Representatives procedure called "discharge petition". This apparently allows any proposed action to be approved by a simple majority of the House. This procedure is very seldom used, is very complicated (taking several months to complete), but will only require 6 Republicans to join all Democrats to approve an increase to the debt ceiling without requiring an approval by Kevin McCarthy to advance to a vote. This seems to be the best option to resolve the problem of raising the debt ceiling, but has not been mentioned in any media releases (that I have seen) that have constantly noted it will be very difficult to achieve given the current position of Republicans and Democrats. Hopefully all congressional representatives and the general public can become aware of this arcane procedure, and generate enough momentum to allow it to prevent a catastrophic shock to our economic system.