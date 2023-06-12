The recent debt-ceiling bill made me think of two government programs - one well run and the other a total disaster. WIC (Women, Infants and Children) dictates very specific grocery items parents can buy for their newborns and infants, including formula, healthy canned goods, fruits and vegetables. Conversely, SNAP (food stamps) gives recipients just enough to buy the cheapest, least nutritious foods: ice cream, sodas, chips, etc., a sure formula for future health problems. These negotiations were a perfect opportunity for the government to revamp the SNAP program so that healthy options could be included. Once again, the government failed its most needy citizens.