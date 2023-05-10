News broadcasts and articles about the debt ceiling fight seem to sidestep the fact that this isn't a squabble between Republican and Democratic politicians about concern over the national debt. This is Republicans using the threat of defaulting on our payments to our debtors as extortion to force their draconian budget cuts. The GOP uses the threat like a game of chicken: seeing who will flinch first. When Obama was president, they did the same thing and Democrats caved to GOP's budget cutting demands that adversely affected government programs for years beyond. This year it is Extortion 2.0: force Democrats to make draconian cuts for years to come to avoid being sent into default and sending our economy into serious recession. Republicans weren't so worried about our national debt when Trump was president, spending like mad and giving a huge tax cut to the wealthy (their primary demographic). Suddenly, with a Democratic President, they act so worried about it, revealing their mendacity and hypocrisy.