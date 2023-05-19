For years our adversaries have fostered an international monetary standards with several currencies rather than a single currency, like the Dollar. But the dollar has been too strong to allow them to succeed. Now the House plays into the hands of the Russians and Chinese by freezing the debt ceiling and risking default on our credit. If Republicans threaten this default, even if they back off, what will it do to international trust in the dollar? Will foreign bankers bet that this their economies are secure, and that this is just a one time aberration? Or will they move away from instability that may cause the value of our bonds to plummet? Imagine what would happens to interest rates and our economy if countries no longer buy trillions of dollars in our debt to back their currencies. No one should put the U.S. in this type of economic peril.