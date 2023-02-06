Rep. Andy Biggs does not seem to understand the debt ceiling. He keeps saying (tweeting) that he won’t vote for it unless there are big cuts (he’s eyeing Medicare and Social Security, by the way) in the budget.

It is reckless of him to spread lies and misstatements about the debt ceiling. All approval of it does is agree to pay for what Congress (including him) has already spent. Yet, he is demanding Speaker McCarthy blackmail the president to make cuts. The two are completely unrelated.

Think of it this way: A family looks at its budget and sees it is ordering pizza five times a week, so to save money, it will cut that to once a week from now on. On the other hand, it still has to pay that credit card for all that pizza it already ordered and ate. One is future action – the other deals with past debts. Simple. I wish Rep Biggs would figure this out.

Karen Micallef

Oro Valley