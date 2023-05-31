For the past couple of months, we have watched the drama play out. Republicans claim we need to tighten our belt, "cut up credit cards." Democrats point out that raising the debt ceiling is not about the budget, it is about paying our bills. Both sides have a point. However, it appears that the Republicans are shedding crocodile tears. If they were honestly interested in cutting expenses, I can point to a couple of places they could get more bang for their buck! Shay Assad, former Raytheon exec, reported on a recent 60 minutes, "The Pentagon overpays for almost everything." Hundreds of billions of dollars are lost by price gauging by American "patriots." The IRs estimates it loses 381 billion a year in unpaid owed taxes. Those are just a couple of places that Congress could recover 100s of billions of dollars. Why do they chose to look another way? Don't be fooled people, this Kabuki theatre, it is not about a balanced budget!