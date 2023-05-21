How can the debt ceiling cause an economic collapse? It is just like a credit limit that one can't exceed. Once one reaches that limit one can no longer use that credit. Pay bills with the income, not just credit. This is what Congress has done for more than 20 years, spend, spend, spend. Just keep raising the debt limit, We the People will pay for it. The Republicans are simply asking for the government to live within its means, no more deficient spending. The Debt Ceiling shouldn't be raised, overspending must be stopped. The current debt ceiling is $31,400,000,000,000. Congress has hit that but haven't gone over because there is no overspending yet. That begins June 1st. Congress simply needs to cut $1 trillion of the current spending. Something Congress has never done! How many members of Congress have been there for more than 20 years? This is what happens when there is no budget just spending bills!