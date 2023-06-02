I am a Democrat with common sense. Common sense concludes that Republicans should not be holding the debt ceiling hostage. To my knowledge, it has historically been a yes or no vote to raise it. Our country usually pays its debts. The place for negotiations is in budget hearings. The President has the constitutional right to raise the debt ceiling without an act of Congress (14th Amendment, Section Four). This is a legitimate way to end the Republican political power play over the debt ceiling.