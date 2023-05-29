Shame on the Republicans!! The Republican Party is putting fear; anxiety along with possible future devastation on the citizens of the country without and concerns for their fellow citizens.

It’s such a “power play” they should be ashamed of! Where is the bipartisan support to keep the county going? When after the debit limit has been increased then negotiate . Think of all our fellow citizens that are dependent of their “social/ veteran and all the contractors whi keep the government running. These checks which they have worked for, been taxed for and planned their livelihoods around. This is shameful and I hope you are “spanked” in the coming elections.