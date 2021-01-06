Letter: Debt Forgiveness Act

I think that the United States government should come up with a way to help tax-paying citizens pay down their debt. This past year has been a very difficult year for most citizens of the United States. The median household debt is $59,800. I would recommend a $10,000 debt relief check be sent to all citizens who pay income tax. The money could be used to help pay down student loans, income tax burden, credit card debt, etc. There would be no better time than the present.
Bill Kendall
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.