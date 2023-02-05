Once again the debt limit is in the news and of course it is a “crisis”. Both parties are fine with this shameful recurring argument. That both sides change their arguments on who occupies which seats of power doesn’t seem to bother them either. I have a simple and effective solution which is why it will never happen, but we can dream.

How about having the CBO score every bill? If the bill increases the debt the vote must also include an increase in the debt limit. It would avoid these lurching crises and make the politicians acknowledge the costs to our National debt by each and every bill. Too simple and too effective? Probably, which is why it will never happen.

Bert Fredericksen

Marana