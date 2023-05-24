So, let me get this right. The debt limit was raised three times, when Trump was the president, with absloutelty no preconditions. Now the republicans want to cut numerous programs, like food stamps and health care, that help mainly the disadvantaged and middle class. I understand that even cutting veteran's benefits have been mentioned.

What is wrong with is picture? Kevin McCarthy needs to wake up and see how real people try to live. Seniors have been told to make "other" arrangements if SS checks are not forth coming. Just was "other" arrangements can be made when SS is your only source of monthly income/

Jeannette Jackman

East side