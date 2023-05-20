To those who are lamenting the position of the Republican party and the debt ceiling, all need to relax. The debt ceiling will be raised in order to cover the existing debt obligation. Kevin McCarthy is forcing Biden to address future spending and limit it to a nominal increase. Inflation is created when the Federal govt. prints dollars it cannot back thus devaluing dollars in our pocket and raising the costs of all consumables. The only way one gets some control is to limit future spending, a concept Biden refuses to address. We need fiscal discipline to correct the current course, if not, the dollars in your pocket will continue to be devalued.