Letter: Debt
Letter: Debt

A course offered by Hillsdale College called America: Land of Hope, details the emergence of a fledgling nation from manifest destiny, westward expansion, a half dozen wars, leaders good and bad and the desire to achieve prosperity for future generations. Wilfred McClay ended the course with the warning that the most dire obstacle our nation faces is our mounting DEBT. This hit home Saturday after the latest stimulus checks went out. While at the Scottsdale Mall, I noticed a cue of shoppers waiting to enter a store continually get longer and I went to investigate. It was the Louis Vuitton store. Later seeing a sales associate in the food court, I asked her what the phenomenon was and she replied since the last stimulus, the run on thousand dollar purses had been astronomical. Stimulating the economy is one thing, but my grandchildren should not be saddled with unreasonable luxury debt. We are on a path to destruction if this spending isn't curbed. Hillsdale gets my check!

Maryam Wade

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

