Letter: Debunking Trump's false claim that the Border Wall stops COVID Virus

The Star and its journalists are commended for their thorough investigations of Trump's phony claims that his border wall would stop COVID virus from entering the US. In fact, the opposite is true; the US has been the source of the wide-spread and deadly infection now ongoing in northern Mexico. As a long-time border resident, frequent traveler in Sonora, and former CDC field biologist, Trump's claims rang out as politically motivated falsehoods from the start. Other investigations by the Star and other knowledgeable observers have pointed out that the wall also does little to stop illegal immigrants or drug trafficking. It is time that the Star as our borderland voice to once again take an editorial stand against the wall. The COVID pandemic in the US has caused massive public health and economic deprivations, such at any more money spent on the unwanted, ineffective, and damaging wall is an obscenity in this time of need.
Richard C. Collins, PhD. Carlos C. Campbell, MD, MPH.
Sonoita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!