Letter: Debunking Trump's false claim that the Border Wall stops COVID Virus
View Comments

Letter: Debunking Trump's false claim that the Border Wall stops COVID Virus

The Star and its journalists are commended for their thorough investigations of Trump's phony claims that his border wall would stop COVID virus from entering the US. In fact, the opposite is true; the US has been the source of the wide-spread and deadly infection now ongoing in northern Mexico. As a long-time border resident, frequent traveler in Sonora, and former CDC field biologist, Trump's claims rang out as politically motivated falsehoods from the start. Other investigations by the Star and other knowledgeable observers have pointed out that the wall also does little to stop illegal immigrants or drug trafficking. It is time that the Star as our borderland voice to once again take an editorial stand against the wall. The COVID pandemic in the US has caused massive public health and economic deprivations, such at any more money spent on the unwanted, ineffective, and damaging wall is an obscenity in this time of need.

Richard C. Collins, PhD. Carlos C. Campbell, MD, MPH.

Sonoita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Gen Z for Rex Scott

To those whom don't know who Rex Scott is, he is a man of integrity, accountability, and is highly reputable. Rex Scott is my former middle sc…

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Our letter writers voice their support for candidates running for Pima County Board of Supervisors, Pima County Attorney and Arizona State House in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News