Letter: December's jobs numbers report again disappoints

The Dept. of Labor released December's job numbers, a disappointing 199,000, during the usual holiday hiring season. Economic forecasters had predicted 400,000. This was the second straight month of disappointing jobs numbers. Unemployment fell to 3.9%. Biden boasted of adding 6.4 million new jobs last year, the most in 50 years. Wow!. But we lost more than 20 million jobs during the pandemic. The labor participation rate stands at 61.9%, below Trump's high of 63.4% in March 2020. Wages have gone up, but so has inflation. Unemployment was at 3.5% at the end of 2019, pre-Covid. Trump unselfishly sacrificed his good economy by taking on China's unfair trade practices and shutting down the country for almost two months in March-April 2020 to stem the Covid spread. Recent polls, i.e., CNBC, show Biden having low approval numbers for his handling of the economy and Covid. Of course only due to bad messaging from the Democrat dominated news media.
Marsella Mavis
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.