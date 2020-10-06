 Skip to main content
Letter: Decency and civility
There is more at stake in this election than party affiliation.

Common decency and civility have become non-existent in the last 3-4 years. Maybe it has been gradually eroding since I was in college (late 1970’s) but it can be revived.

VOTE as though your life depends on it. There is no excuse in this country for less than 100% participation. There are citizens of other countries who would love to have that opportunity. Don’t throw it away. That is what distinguishes us against anarchies. Not exerting this right is un-American and un-patriotic.

Let's return to decency and civility!

Paula Palotay

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

