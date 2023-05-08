Has ‘decency’ disappeared completely from the Republican psyche?

The word ‘indecent’ is often used by Republicans to describe books, gender preference discussions and a woman’s insistence on body autonomy – or any choices that differ from their far-right views.

Governor Abbot implying that undocumented immigrants, as victims of another Texas mass shooting, are less worthy of our grief…’indecent’ aptly describes Abbot and his like.

Beth Isabelle

Northeast side