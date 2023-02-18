Just finished cutting out and putting this letter to the editor on the fridge--so I can remind myself what a powerful and heartfelt letter feels like. Even in merry England's parliament where it sounds like a tower of babel during arguments everyone hushes up when someone else has the podium. America's State of the Union address was disrespected by the Republican women who lacked decency and heckled loudly-an action even worse than my State representatives turning their backs on our Governor and walking out during her speech. What are we 5 year olds? We get it you don't like what's going on, don't you get it we want our top government leaders to act with some sense of decorum and respect?