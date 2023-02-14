To the small, in many ways, contingent of Republican female Representatives that think screaming, interrupting, name calling and generally unconstructive behavior is somehow acceptable - it is not.

I did not spend the last 50 years of my life living with inappropriate male behavior, working twice as many hours as any man in my company, keeping my opinion to my self until a better time that never came, hiding my intelligence least I offend; to be now represented by you. You are crude, disrespectful and a disgrace to your sex, your constituents, your families and America.