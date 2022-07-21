Letter: Decide With Reason

As an election looms, we have some serious decisions to make. We are too often presented with points of view that invite us to believe that things are either BLACK or WHITE and we are asked to decide which one we will adopt. Unfortunately, life is not that simple. If we are honest with ourselves, we can admit that we are living in a real GRAY area, where we must struggle with the unforeseen consequences that are revealed. Welcome to the gray world of ethics! Ethics reveals that even if we move toward a decision after some serious evaluation, we still cannot be certain that it is the right choice. We must live with the choices we make and accept the subsequent consequences that result.