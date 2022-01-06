Letter: Deciding national elections

On January 6, 2021, an organized political force challenged the authority of the U.S. Congress to certify the returns of the 2020 presidential election.
Control of elections by the people’s representatives is not an easy thing to achieve. British historian David Hume mentions that the British Parliament struggled for hundreds of years to get to the point that they could “judge solely in their own elections and returns.”
Prior to the 1600s, English kings kicked-out members of Parliament that they didn’t like and called new parliamentary elections whenever they wanted to. The crown also called into session and dismissed sessions of parliament at personal whim without any reference to legal timetables.
Hume adds this about the electoral decision-making power: “A power like this, so essential to the exercise of all their other powers so essential to public liberty . . . must be regarded as an inherent privilege.”
Serious effort must be made to prevent any further attempt in 2024 to overthrow this essential power of the people.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Downtown
