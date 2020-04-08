Letter: Deciding who gets treatment -- or not

In reply to: "National Opinion: As hospitals become overwhelmed with coronavirus, how do we decide who gets treatment?"
Recently I heard two stories of people with coronavirus who boldly and courageously chose to die by relinquishing their ventilators for those who needed such treatment. Bravo!
As a volunteer with the right-to-die group Choice and Dignity, Inc., We continuously educate people about making decisions regarding their or their loved ones' treatment. We teach others how to make sure they get the treatment, tests, procedures they really need and want and how to avoid so much unnecessary treatment. Making these informed decisions is important not just in times of national crisis, but always. Since our medical system is basically geared to keeping one alive come what may, it is crucial that one has a strong advocate: someone with medical power ot attorney to enforce their decisions.
John Abraham
Marana
