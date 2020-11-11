 Skip to main content
Letter: Decision 2020
Today it became resoundingly clear that over seventy four million Americans voted for a new beginning to our presidency. While Joe Biden was awaiting the results at home, where was our current President, on the golf course once again thumbing his nose at his concern for our country, but stroking his ego with a golf club. When it was announced that Joe Biden had been elected our fourty sixth president, Beau Biden, John ,McCain, and Ruth Bader Ginsberg joined John Lewis in his "Happy" dance in Heaven. God Bless America and our democracy.

William Lauffer

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

