Letter: Decisions, Decisions!

The way I see it, several important issues are looming to the forefront of these coming elections. It's hard to single out any one item.

One really big issue for me is women's & family issues for health and safety. We can thank the archaic Supreme Court for endangering our rights. Another really big issue is voting rights and whether or not there will ever be equality for all voters and races! There is also the problem of rampant immigration. Will we finally find a way to handle it more expeditiously?