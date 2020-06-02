Letter: Declarations of Racism Without Appropriate Response

Raised by parents to believe in the inherent value of all people, I have affirmed that belief throughout my adult life. I would truncate the expression as ... Lives Matter! What I find disturbing is some people thought it more important to record a man's death on video than to minimize the risk of a man's death by interceding on his behalf! Fear of arrest for interfering with the police should not be adequate deterrent to taking affirmative action to prevent harm to another individual. Standing in proximity to the offending officer and jawboning the officer may have saved his life. 30 years ago, I saw an officer struggling with 2 shoplifters. Someone stepped up, asked if the officer needed help, restrained the other suspect and arrest was safely affected. Other observers failed to act. Consider the cost of your actions against the benefits earned by your action. Act!
James Abels
Midtown
Catch the latest in Opinion
