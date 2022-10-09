Letter: Declassified fantasies

Trump claiming he can declassify documents just by thinking about them is how children operate. Children play-tend, make believe, fantasize until they're old enough to learn what reality is. Apparently Trump never learned that; ether that, or he's lying. Both being concerning ways to operate. The fact people are okay with him doing either is even more concerning.

With the mid term election coming we're reminded of Aesop's famous quote, “we hang the petty thieves and appoint the great ones to public office.” By hanging their hat with Trump, Republican's running for office have shown they're unfit to serve. Supporting someone who fantasizes and lies is not a strong selling point. Our state and nation need people who have their head screwed on right. We don't need those who aren't strong enough to stand up to a pathological liar who resorts to fantasy if he thinks it will benefit him.