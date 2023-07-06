What do the following businesses have in common? The 1,900 room Hilton Union Square hotel. The 1,000 room Parc 55 hotel. Whole Foods. Nordstrom. Walgreens. Old Navy. Office Depot. Crate and Barell. Williams Sonoma. T-Mobile. They are just 10 examples of businesses which already have, or announced they will, shut down or decrease their operations in San Francisco.

Why? The answers from those companies all include rising crime, especially blatant on-camera shoplifting, and "street conditions." That's a euphemism for customer safety, homeless encampments in major business districts and open-air drug usage. This is a result of far-left policies and laws passed by local elected officials, and it's resulting in the rapid decline of what was one of America's most beautiful cities.

Steve Sollenberger

Foothills