Regarding President Biden’s recent State of the Union Address . . . It is amazing how many members of Congress took leave of their senses and, therefore, forgot their sense of decorum during the President’s address. It might help for all members of Congress to hear the words of Mahatma Gandhi:
Intolerance, discourtesy and harshness . . . are taboo in all good society and are surely contrary to the spirit of democracy.
Mary Jo Swartzberg
SaddleBrooke
